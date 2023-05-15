Two people charged after Hitler speeches played on Austrian train’s intercom

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been charged in Austria after allegedly playing speeches by Adolf Hitler via the loudspeaker system of a train.

The incident occurred yesterday on a train running from the city of Bregenz to the capital Vienna, news agency APA reported.

The suspects, who were not identified, allegedly played the speeches and blasted the “Heil Hitler” Nazi salute via the train’s intercom several times.

Advertisement

Spreading Nazi propaganda is a criminal offence in Austria.

Authorities tracked them down by analysing video from the train cameras.

The individuals are also suspected of responsibility for two other incidents last week on trains running from St Poelten to Vienna in which recordings were played over the train intercom. It was not clear if those recordings also had a Nazi connotation.

The suspects are believed to have opened the train conductors’ intercom cabins with a key rail that employees own and then played the recordings, APA reported.