Two men to appear in court after machetes, axes and baseball bat seized in Cork

TWO MEN HAVE been charged after gardaí seized a number of weapons in Cork.

The seizure was made after a car was stopped and its occupants were searched at 3.30pm at Kyrl’s Quay in Cork city yesterday afternoon.

A number of weapons were recovered during the course of the search, including three machetes, two axes, a pick-axe handle and a baseball bat.

A small quantity of cannabis was also located in the vehicle and seized.

Four people in the vehicle were arrested and taken to Bridewell garda station.

Two men, one in his late teens and the other in his early 20s, were charged and are due to appear before Cork District Court this morning.

Another two male youths have been released, pending a referral to the Youth Diversion Programme.

