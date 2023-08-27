Two children hospitalised after hit-and-run near Belfast yesterday evening

A COLLISION BETWEEN two cars in Whiteabbey, near Belfast, Co Antrim, where one vehicle made off afterwards, led to two children being hospitalised yesterday evening.

The collision, which occurred on the Shore Road in Whiteabbey around 6.15pm yesterday, when red BMW crashed with a blue Ford Focus.

A number of passengers of both vehicles, including two children, were treated by ambulance crews, according to a statement from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) last night.

The driver of the BMW made off from the scene and enquiries remain ongoing by the PSNI in attempts to detain the driver.

Police are appealing for anyone with more information about the crash to come forward.

Sergeant Dickson said: “I would appeal to anyone who was in the Shore Road area during this time, who witnessed anything or has dash-cam footage to contact us on 101 quoting 1530 26/08/23.”

The PSNI reminded the public that they can contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

Investigations are ongoing.