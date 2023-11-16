Two children taken to hospital after collision between jeep and e-scooter

TWO CHILDREN HAVE been taken to hospital to be treated for injuries after a crash involving a jeep and an e-scooter in Co Waterford.

One of the children’s injuries are considered to be serious, according to gardaí.

The collision occurred on the Old Tramore Road in Greenfields this afternoon around 3pm.

Two young boys were taken to Waterford University Hospital to receive treatment.

The road was closed and Forensic Collision Investigators are examining the scene this evening.

Gardaí are investigating the collision and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Gardaí are also asking for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, who were travelling in the Greenfields area between 2.30pm and 3.15pm to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any other garda station.