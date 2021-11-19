#Open journalism No news is bad news

Two children and two women die in house fire in London

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Bexleyheath in south-east London yesterday evening.

By Press Association Friday 19 Nov 2021, 6:45 AM
1 hour ago 6,638 Views 1 Comment
Image: Rui Vieira via PA Images
Image: Rui Vieira via PA Images

TWO CHILDREN AND two women have died in a house fire in Bexleyheath in south-east London.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to the blaze on Hamilton Road around 8.30pm yesterday, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said in a statement.

Crews in breathing apparatus rescued two women and two children from the first floor using a nine metre ladder.

All four died at the scene, the LFB said.

A man who left the building before firefighters arrived has been taken to hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“This is a truly terrible incident which is both sad and shocking,” said London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe.

“Our thoughts are with the family, friends and local community at this difficult time.”

