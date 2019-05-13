This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 13 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two men convicted after destroying nests of four bird species during out-of-season hedge cutting

Hedge cutting and burning is banned every year between 1 March and 31 August.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 13 May 2019, 9:28 PM
1 hour ago 17,450 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4633274
Image: Shutterstock/Clara Bastian
Image: Shutterstock/Clara Bastian

TWO MEN HAVE been fined by Carlow District Court after they were convicted of four offences under the Wildlife Act for hedge cutting out of season.

The two men were charged with four offences, after a case against them was taken by the National Parks and Wildlife Service under the remit of the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht.

Under the Wildlife Act 2000, hedge cutting and burning is banned every year between 1 March and 31 August.

The law aims to protect and maintain wildlife diversity by establishing areas where wildlife can thrive during seasons when nests and flowers are more common.

The pair were found guilty of the wilful destruction of birds’ nests and the destruction of vegetation growing in a hedge on dates between 22 and 27 May 2017 at Clogrenan, Co Laois.

Carlow District Court saw evidence from the National Parks and Wildlife Service that one mile of hedgerow vegetation containing the nests of four bird species, including Blackbird, Song Thrush, Wren and Wood Pigeon, had been destroyed as a result of their actions.

The two defendants said they did not know that there were bird nests in the hedgerow at the time they were cutting, or that it was an offence to destroy vegetation growing in a hedge during the bird nesting season.

They also said that it was a defence to remove hedgerow vegetation in the ordinary course of agriculture.

However, Judge Colin Daly said that the evidence presented to the court showed that the destruction of vegetation was very significant and outside of the ordinary course of agriculture because it was carried out on an extraordinary scale.

He added that the damage also had significant implications for the protection of birds and the wider environment.

The judge convicted and fined the first defendant €750 on two counts and stated that, as the landowner, he had the greater culpability.

He convicted the second defendant on two counts and fined him €500, before adding that ignorance of the law was no excuse to break it.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie