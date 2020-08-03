This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 3 August, 2020
Two men die after fatal road traffic collision in Cork

The collision occurred at approximately 5:30am on the Kenmare Road near Glengarriff, County Cork.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 3 Aug 2020, 8:55 AM
40 minutes ago 12,297 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5166547
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

GARDAÍ ARE CURRENTLY at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 5:30am on the Kenmare Road near Glengarriff, County Cork.

Two occupants of the vehicle, a man in his early 40s and a man in his late teens, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man has been airlifted to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries. A fourth male occupant of the vehicle was uninjured.

The services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested at the scene. The road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí at Bantry are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage – including dash-cam – who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bantry Garda Station on 027 20860 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

