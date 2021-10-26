#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 26 October 2021
Advertisement

Two dead, four injured in Idaho shopping mall shooting

Police said the suspect is in critical condition at a hospital.

By Press Association Tuesday 26 Oct 2021, 6:52 AM
1 hour ago 3,167 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5583789

2.63324527 Source: PA

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been killed and four injured, including a police officer, in a shooting at a shopping mall in Boise, Idaho, police said.

Police on Monday evening said in a news release that the suspect was in critical condition at a hospital and that the officer who was hurt had been treated and released.

Authorities have not released any other information about the victims, officer or the suspect.

Boise Police chief Ryan Lee said the shooting was reported to law enforcement about 1.50pm on Monday local time — including a report that one person was “shot and down” at that time.

When the officers arrived, they spotted someone who matched the description of the suspect.

Lee said: “There was an exchange of gunfire that ensued shortly thereafter, resulting in the officer’s injury, as well as the suspect being taken into custody.”

He said investigators believe there was only one shooter, and there is no ongoing danger to the public.

He added: “We really cannot at this time speak to any motivation behind it.

“I cannot stress enough how traumatic this event is for the community at large, as well as for those that were witnesses, or are the families of those involved or involved themselves.”

After the shooting, several witnesses stood in the rain outside the entrance to Macy’s — one of five large department stores at the mall — waiting to be interviewed by police or told they could leave.

Patrol cars from several agencies, ambulances and fire trucks filled a section of the mall parking lot. Officers from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were assisting in the investigation.

2.63324299 Eric Balderas, an employee at a department store at the Boise Towne Square shopping mall, rests on a police vehicle after falling while evacuating.

About a quarter of a mile away, officers closed part of a road near a busy intersection so they could investigate a second crime scene related to the shooting incident.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Officers at the second crime scene declined to answer questions about the investigation other than to confirm it was related to the shooting investigation.

Investigators were working with hospital officials to notify family members of those injured and killed in the shooting, Mr Lee said.

Boise mayor Lauren McLean asked members of the public and the news media to give the victims and their families privacy as they deal with the trauma of the shooting.

She thanked the law enforcement officers, first responders and others she said worked to keep the community safe.

“Countless people found themselves in a situation they never would have or should have expected,” McLean said, lauding the shopkeepers and others in the mall for reacting “so quickly to take care of folks that were there”.

She added: “You showed in a tough and chaotic moment how much you care and what you’re willing to do to support and care for strangers.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie