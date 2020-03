GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after two men were found dead following a fire at a house in Kells, Co Meath overnight.

At around 3am this morning gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of the fire.

The two men, aged in their 40s and 50s, were pronounced dead at the scene. Another male and a female were also in the house and were uninjured.

Gardai said they are investigating all circumstances surrounding the incident.