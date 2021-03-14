#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 14 March 2021
At least two people shot dead as Myanmar anti-coup protests continue

Earlier, the civilian leader of Myanmar’s government vowed a ‘revolution’ against the junta.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 14 Mar 2021, 12:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,003 Views 2 Comments
Anti-coup protesters demonstrate in Yangon
Image: PA Images
Anti-coup protesters demonstrate in Yangon
Anti-coup protesters demonstrate in Yangon
Image: PA Images

AT LEAST TWO people have been shot dead during protests in Myanmar’s largest city, as security forces continued their violent crackdown against dissent following last month’s military coup.

One of the victims was shot in the head and the other was shot in the abdomen, according to local media covering the demonstrations in Hlaing Thar Yar Township in Yangon.

Video posted on social media showed crowds of people, some wearing hard hats and gas masks, running down a street amid sounds of gunfire. The demonstrators quickly sprayed vapour from fire extinguishers as they retreated.

The use of fire extinguishers — common now in protests across Myanmar — is intended to smother tear gas and also create a vapour screen that makes it harder for police to pursue or shoot demonstrators.

There were also reports of injuries from live rounds and rubber bullets.

Billows of black smoke could be seen after security forces reportedly set roadblocks on fire.

Yesterday, the civilian leader of Myanmar’s government in hiding vowed to continue supporting a “revolution” to oust the military that seized power in the 1 February coup.

Mahn Win Khaing Than, who was named the acting vice president by Myanmar’s ousted legislators and is a member of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s political party, addressed the public yesterday for the first time since the coup.

“This is the darkest moment of the nation and the moment that the dawn is close,” he said in a video posted on the shadow government’s website and social media.

“In order to form a federal democracy, which all ethnic brothers who have been suffering various kinds of oppressions from the dictatorship for decades really desired, this revolution is the chance for us to put our efforts together,” he said.

He added: “We will never give up to an unjust military, but we will carve our future together with our united power. Our mission must be accomplished.”

At the end of the message, he flashed the three-finger salute that has become a symbol of resistance to the military rulers.

Hayley Halpin
