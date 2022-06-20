#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Monday 20 June 2022
Advertisement

Two die after helicopter crashes into field in northern England

North Yorkshire Police said that an investigation was underway.

By Press Association Monday 20 Jun 2022, 7:11 PM
10 minutes ago 723 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5795412
Image: PA
Image: PA

TWO PEOPLE HAVE died after a helicopter crashed into a field in North Yorkshire, local police have said.

The force said the incident happened near Burton in Lonsdale shortly before midday today.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Two people were sadly killed as a result of the crash. Their families are being supported by specially trained officers.”

They said an investigation was underway into the cause of the crash.

No-one else is believed to have been on board.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The road is closed at the A65 and at the junction of Bentham Moor Road, the statement added.

North Yorkshire Police said they were urging people to “continue to avoid the area”.

Burton in Lonsdale is a farming area close to the border with Lancashire and Cumbria.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie