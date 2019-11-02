This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two motorists arrested and over 600 tested for intoxicated driving in overnight Garda operation

The initiative – Operation Surround – was carried out in various locations in Co Kildare.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 2 Nov 2019, 9:25 AM
25 minutes ago 3,390 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4876482
Gardaí carrying out Operation Surround in Co Kildare overnight
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

TWO MOTORISTS HAVE been arrested for over 600 were tested for driving while intoxicated during a garda operation in Co Kildare overnight. 

The initiative – Operation Surround – involved a series of high visibility MIT (mandatory intoxicant testing) checkpoints carried out simultaneously at key locations. 

Last night’s operation was led by Roads Policing units based in Co Kildare, supported by local uniformed gardaí and drugs units. 

During the operation, a total of 20 checkpoints were carried out at:

  • Robertstown
  • Clane
  • Kilcullen
  • Naas

More than 600 motorists were breath-tested during the operation. 

Two motorists were arrested for driving while intoxicated. One motorist was arrested for alcohol use and the other was arrested for drug use. 

Related Read

08.06.19 'Beyond the Pale': Ross lobbied by publicans, politicians to pivot on zero tolerance drink driving laws

One car was seized overnight for having no insurance. 

A taxi was was impounded for having dangerous defects. 

15 other minor road traffic offences were reported during the course of the operation. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

