Two motorists arrested and over 600 tested for intoxicated driving in overnight Garda operation

Gardaí carrying out Operation Surround in Co Kildare overnight

TWO MOTORISTS HAVE been arrested for over 600 were tested for driving while intoxicated during a garda operation in Co Kildare overnight.

The initiative – Operation Surround – involved a series of high visibility MIT (mandatory intoxicant testing) checkpoints carried out simultaneously at key locations.

Last night’s operation was led by Roads Policing units based in Co Kildare, supported by local uniformed gardaí and drugs units.

During the operation, a total of 20 checkpoints were carried out at:

Robertstown

Clane

Kilcullen

Naas

More than 600 motorists were breath-tested during the operation.

Two motorists were arrested for driving while intoxicated. One motorist was arrested for alcohol use and the other was arrested for drug use.

One car was seized overnight for having no insurance.

A taxi was was impounded for having dangerous defects.

15 other minor road traffic offences were reported during the course of the operation.