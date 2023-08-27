Advertisement

Sunday 27 August 2023
Alamy Stock Photo The two explosions occurred late last night near Bucharest, Romania.
# Bucharest
Two dead and 56 injured after two explosions at petrol station in Romania
Most of the injured were firefighters who were trying to extinguish the blaze from the first explosion.
1 hour ago

TWO PEOPLE HAVE died and 56 people are injured after two explosions rocked an unlicensed petrol station just north of Romania’s capital Bucharest late on Saturday, officials said.

Most of the injured were firefighters who rushed to the station to extinguish the blaze from the first explosion before the second occurred.

The two people who died were a couple, emergency department head Raed Arafat told reporters today. The man suffered a heart attack, while the woman died after sustaining severe burns, he added.

Among the injured – some with severe burns – were 39 firefighters, two police officers and two gendarmes, according to Arafat.

a-firefighter-that-was-injured-in-the-blaze-outside-the-romanian-capital-bucharest-is-moved-abroad-a-military-transport-plane-en-route-to-a-hospital-in-brussels-at-the-baza-90-air-force-base-in-otope Alamy Stock Photo An injured firefighter being taken to treatment last night. Alamy Stock Photo

“Overnight we transferred two firefighters and two civilians abroad (for treatment) and more will follow,” he said in a statement.

The four were taken to Italy or Belgium, according to the defence ministry.

Romania has requested assistance through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to treat 18 burn patients, European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said on Twitter.

Austria, Germany and Norway offered help, Lenarcic said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blasts in Crevedia commune, and prosecutors have opened an inquiry.

“We know that the station was no longer working, so it clearly didn’t have a permit to function,” Arafat said.

The fire also forced the evacuation of people within a 700-metre (770 yards) radius.

“I’m profoundly saddened that the explosions in Crevedia resulted in victims,” President Klaus Iohannis wrote on Facebook, calling it a “tragedy”.

Anger has flared repeatedly in the EU member state over a lack of official oversight to ensure compliance with safety regulations.

In 2015, a blaze ripped through a Bucharest nightclub after fireworks were let off, killing 64 people.

© AFP 2023

AFP
