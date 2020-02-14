This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 14 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two transatlantic jets divert to Shannon airport due to medical emergencies

Shannon is the country’s busiest airport for aircraft diversions.

By Patrick Flynn Friday 14 Feb 2020, 3:39 PM
56 minutes ago 8,100 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5007789
Image: Patrick Flynn
Image: Patrick Flynn

TWO TRANSATLANTIC PASSENGER jets have made unscheduled landings at Shannon Airport today after their crews declared medical emergencies.

United Airlines flight UA-121 diverted to Shannon after the crew reported they needed to seek medical attention for a passenger. There were 174 passengers and crew on board the Boeing 767-400 jet which was travelling from Barcelona in Spain to Newark, New Jersey in the United States.

The flight was approaching the south coast of Ireland at around 11.45am when the flight crew advised air traffic controllers of their emergency and requested clearance to divert to Shannon.

The pilot also sought permission to descend and dump aviation fuel off the south. This was to ensure that the aircraft touched down within safe landing weight limits.

After spending about 20 minutes jettisoning fuel, the flight diverted to Shannon where it landed safely at 12.44pm. The jet was met on arrival by airport fire and rescue crews who are mobilised as part of procedures when an aircraft dumps fuel before landing.

The aircraft taxied to the terminal where it was met by airport authorities and National Ambulance Service paramedics. A male passenger was removed from the aircraft and after being assessed by paramedics, was transported to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

The flight is expected to resume its journey later this afternoon.

Earlier, a British Airways flight travelling from The Bahamas in the Caribbean to Heathrow in London also diverted to seek medical attention for a passenger.

shannon-2

British Airways flight BA-252 was almost six hours into its flight and still had about 90 minutes from London when the crew declared a medical emergency and requested permission to divert to Shannon.

The Boeing 777-200 jet landed safely at 9.50am and was met at the terminal by ambulance paramedics. A passenger was removed to University Hospital Limerick for treatment. The flight continued its journey to London later.

Shannon is the country’s busiest airport for aircraft diversions. It has the longest runway in Ireland at almost 3.2km (10,495ft) and capable of handling all passenger and cargo aircraft types.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Patrick Flynn

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie