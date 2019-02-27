This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 0 °C Wednesday 27 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two Indian military jets shot down by Pakistan, one Indian pilot captured

One aircraft had fallen in Pakistani-held Kashmir, while the other crashed on the Indian side.

By AFP Wednesday 27 Feb 2019, 7:15 AM
1 hour ago 8,559 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4514968
File photo of Indian Air Force aircrafts
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
File photo of Indian Air Force aircrafts
File photo of Indian Air Force aircrafts
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

PAKISTAN HAS SHOT down two Indian Air Force planes in its airspace in Kashmir. 

One Indian pilot has been captured. 

“PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace,” a military spokesman tweeting, adding that one aircraft had fallen in Pakistani-held Kashmir, while the other crashed on the Indian side.

“One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area,” he said without elaborating.

His statement came as Indian sources said that Pakistani fighter jets had violated airspace over Indian Kashmir, but were forced back over the de facto border of the disputed territory. 

A top government official in Indian-administered Kashmir told AFP the Pakistani jets briefly crossed the frontier but were pushed back by the Indian Air Force.

The Press Trust of India reported that Pakistani fighter planes crossed at Poonch and Nowshera, two locations on the Indian side of the de facto border, but were repelled.

PTI said the Pakistani jets dropped bombs while returning but that there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The Pakistani foreign office also released a statement saying that the air force “undertook strikes” across the border, known as the Line of Control, today.

However, it did not elaborate on what it meant by “strikes” and did not mention shooting down planes.

It said the strikes were aimed at a “non military target”, adding: “We have no intention of escalation”.

The incursion over the heavily militarised Line of Control comes a day after Indian war planes carried out a strike in Pakistan on what New Delhi said was a militant training camp, in retaliation for a 14 February suicide bombing in Kashmir that killed 40 Indian troops. 

Tensions have dramatically escalated between the nuclear-armed rivals since Indian war planes flew into Pakistani airspace and struck what New Delhi said was a camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), the group that claimed the Kashmir bombing.

Islamabad, while denying the Indian strike caused any major damage or casualties, had vowed to retaliate – fuelling fears of a dangerous confrontation in South Asia.

© – AFP 2019 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Ireland hasn't had record-breaking temperatures like the UK, but people have been enjoying the sunshine anyway
    59,005  38
    2
    		Victim of suspected gangland shooting in Drogheda made own way to hospital after attack
    58,274  21
    3
    		Man who racially abused woman on Ryanair flight 'to be prosecuted by Spanish authorities'
    42,106  0
    Fora
    1
    		'A burden, outdated, absolute folly': Eir lashed out against a bid for it to maintain public payphones
    614  0
    2
    		After a Middle East launch, Kastus aims to bring its bug-killing tech to shops and airports
    132  0
    The42
    1
    		Brendan Rodgers to be named new Leicester boss
    33,998  96
    2
    		'I would have beaten her again... She didn't have the balls to step up and take the chance'
    32,363  10
    3
    		Analysis: How has Conor Murray been playing in the Six Nations?
    32,003  36
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Now Bradley Cooper's ex-wife is getting in on the Gaga/Bradley rumours... it's The Dredge
    26,777  1
    2
    		Derry Girls' Nicola Coughlan knew her character was gay six months before her co-stars
    5,262  0
    3
    		Poll: How much do you relate to Chrissy Teigen's 'booze is poison' tweet?
    4,542  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Teacher loses bid for injunction to prevent concerns over relationship with former student being disclosed
    Teacher loses bid for injunction to prevent concerns over relationship with former student being disclosed
    'Love rival' trial: DNA expert found 'no evidence' of serious assault in Mary Lowry's home
    Woman who made landlords’ lives 'utter misery' has five-year sentence reduced
    HSE
    My Options web chat to be rolled out after concerns over phone line from disability campaigners
    My Options web chat to be rolled out after concerns over phone line from disability campaigners
    'We stand with Philomena': Rally calls on Harris and HSE to settle case of terminally-ill midwife
    'A price has been put on the value of life': HSE will not reimburse drug for children with rare condition
    GARDAí
    Man dies after his car crashes into bridge wall in rural Sligo
    Man dies after his car crashes into bridge wall in rural Sligo
    Gardaí appeal for help finding man missing since Saturday
    Revenue seizes cigarettes and tobacco worth €20,000 at Dublin Airport
    DUBLIN
    A faulty sewage tank caused effluent to pour into Dublin Bay over the weekend
    A faulty sewage tank caused effluent to pour into Dublin Bay over the weekend
    'It's been awful for the family': Gardaí release CCTV footage of Jón Jónsson's last seen movements
    Motorcyclist killed in crash near Dublin's Port Tunnel

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie