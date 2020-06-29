This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 29 June, 2020
Two teens seriously injured, one airlifted to hospital, following dirt bike collision in Clare

It is not believed that either teenager suffered life-threatening injuries.

By Patrick Flynn Monday 29 Jun 2020, 10:22 AM
An area close to Lisdoonvarna and Fanore in Co Clare where the incident occurred yesterday.
Image: Google Street View
An area close to Lisdoonvarna and Fanore in Co Clare where the incident occurred yesterday.
ONE TEENAGER HAS been airlifted while another was transported by road to hospital following a collision between two dirt bikes in Clare yesterday. 

The collision is understood to have occurred at around 4.15pm on a dirt road in forestry between Fanore and Lisdoonvarna.

The accident involved two teenage boys who had been travelling in opposite directions when their dirt bikes collided.

Emergency services were alerted and gardaí, the National Ambulance Service (NAS) and Ennistymon Fire Service dispatched resources to the incident.

The Emergency Aeromedical Service (EAS) air ambulance, operated by NAS and the Irish Air Corps, was also requested to attend the incident.

The helicopter, Air Corps 112, was returning to Athlone from University Hospital Galway when the crew were rerouted across Galway Bay to the incident.

The helicopter landed at the GAA field in Lisdoonvarna as there was no safe area close to the scene where they could set down safely.

One of the casualties was transported from the scene by ambulance to meet the helicopter. He was airlifted to University Hospital Galway (UHG) for treatment while the second boy was transported to UHG by road ambulance. 

While both boys are reported to have been “seriously hurt” it’s not believed that either casualty suffered life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí said the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has been notified of the incident. Gardaí enquiries into the incident are ongoing. 

Patrick Flynn

