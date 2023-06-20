Two Lotto winners in Westmeath and Donegal to share €12 million jackpot

THE SHOPS WHERE two recent Lotto victors purchased their winning tickets have been revealed.

The winners are set to share a €12,747,756 jackpot between them.

Both have made contact with the National Lottery and arrangements are being made for them to claim their prizes.

The tickets were purchased in shops in Westmeath and Donegal.

Joe Callinan, Manager of Tuthills in the Golden Island Shopping Centre, Athlone said that it was “some shock getting the call from the National Lottery today”

“I definitely wasn’t expecting that! We had a few customers in this morning talking about a Westmeath winner of the Lotto but little did we know that we sold the winning ticket,” Callinan said.

“Back in November, we sold a €500,000 ticket in the EuroMillions Plus draw so it’s great to have another big winner so soon after, especially a jackpot win at that. There I was thinking it would be a quiet day today – it’ll be a day of celebrating instead.

“The team here will all be thrilled when they hear that we sold a winning ticket. I hope the winner is delighted and enjoys their huge win.”

At McCarrons Village Shop in Quigleys Point, Owner of the local store, Hugh McCarron said: “There is certain to be a great buzz around the village when word gets out that we sold the winning ticket!”

“I couldn’t believe it when I heard the news. To say I was shocked would be an understatement,” he said.

“I can’t wait to tell the rest of the staff here as they’ll all be over the moon when they hear that we sold a ticket worth over €6 million. We’re a busy shop so I’m sure our customers will be thrilled when they hear. No matter if the winner is local or someone passing through, I wish them all the very best with their win!”