#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 20°C Tuesday 15 June 2021
Advertisement

Two men airlifted to hospital after cliff jumping incident near Howth

The two men were airlifted by Rescue 116 from Lion’s Head after they got into trouble in the water.

By Niamh Quinlan Tuesday 15 Jun 2021, 7:33 PM
9 minutes ago 1,598 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5467684
File photo
Image: Howth Coast Guard Unit
File photo
File photo
Image: Howth Coast Guard Unit

TWO MEN IN their early twenties were rescued by airlift at a popular cliff jumping spot near Howth this afternoon.

One man was airlifted out of the water after he was swept along the coast into a gulley about 30 meters from the Lion’s Head jumping spot.

The second man made it to shore where he was treated by the Howth Coast Guard Unit before being airlifted by Rescue 116.

Both men were then transported to the helicopter base at Dublin Airport and then to the hospital to be treated. There were no serious injuries, but both men sustained cuts and bruises.

A third man in his early twenties was also rescued by the coast guards via rope rescue but required no medical attention.

Conditions were “choppy” and the three men were unfamiliar to the swimming area, according to the Howth coast guard unit.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Howth lifeboat was also on the scene as well as the helicopter and the coast guards.

Howth Coast Guard Unit would like to ask the public if they see someone in trouble at cliffs, the coast or in the water to please dial 999 or 112 and ask for the coast guard.

About the author:

About the author
Niamh Quinlan
@niamhquinlan99
niamhquinlan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie