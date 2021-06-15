Two men airlifted to hospital after getting into difficulty near Howth cliff

TWO MEN IN their early twenties were rescued by airlift at a popular spot near Howth this afternoon.

One man was airlifted out of the water after he was swept along the coast into a gulley about 30 meters from Lion’s Head.

The second man made it to shore where he was treated by the Howth Coast Guard Unit before being airlifted by Rescue 116.

Both men were then transported to the helicopter base at Dublin Airport and then to the hospital to be treated. There were no serious injuries, but both men sustained cuts and bruises.

A third man in his early twenties was also rescued by the coast guards via rope rescue but required no medical attention.

Conditions were “choppy” and the three men were unfamiliar to the swimming area, according to the Howth coast guard unit.

Howth lifeboat was also on the scene as well as the helicopter and the coast guards.

Howth Coast Guard Unit would like to ask the public if they see someone in trouble at cliffs, the coast or in the water to please dial 999 or 112 and ask for the coast guard.