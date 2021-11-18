Two men arrested after €1.94 million worth of herbal cannabis seized during Garda raid

The drugs seized during the operation today

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested following the seizure of over €1.9 million worth of herbal cannabis in Co Meath.

As part of ongoing investigations targeting people suspected to be involved in an organised crime group operating in the Meath area, a joint operation was carried out by gardaí and the Revenue Customs Service.

During the course of this operation, a premises was searched in the Rathfeigh area and 97kg worth of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €1.94 million was seized by Revenue officers.

Gardaí arrested two men, aged 59 and 61, at the scene.

Both men are currently detained at Ashbourne Garda station pursuant to Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.