Two men arrested following armed robbery with handgun, pickaxe and hammer at Dublin store

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested following an armed robbery in Baldoyle, Dublin 13.

Shortly after 5pm this evening, gardaí responded to reports of an armed robbery in progress at a convenience store in Baldoyle.

The alarm was raised when intruders armed with a handgun, pickaxe and hammer entered the store and attempted to force entry into a post office unit at the rear of the premises.

Members of the Garda ASU (Armed Support Unit) along with local Garda units from Raheny and Clontarf responded to the incident.

Garda ASU members entered the premises, disarmed and arrested two males aged in their 30s.

Both men are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 at Clontarf and Raheny garda stations. They can be held for up to three days.

No shots were fired during the incident.

The scene has been examined by local scenes of crime officers and the firearm has been removed for ballistic examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Howth Garda Station (01) 666 49000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

The investigation is ongoing and gardaí said further updates will follow.