This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 20 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two men arrested following late evening armed robbery at service station in Dublin

The Garda Dog Unit and Air Support Unit were deployed during searches following the robbery.

By Conor McCrave Saturday 20 Jun 2020, 9:38 AM
6 minutes ago 1,444 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5128197
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested following a robbery at a service station in Dublin last night. 

The men, aged in their early 30s and early 40s, were arrested during follow up searches following the incident. 

At around 9pm last night, one man armed with a knife entered the premises in Portmarnock, Co Dublin and threatened staff before leaving with a sum of cash. 

The man then met with another man and fled the scene. 

Gardaí, assisted by a number of units including the Garda Dog Unit and the Air Support Unit, conducted follow up searches and located the men hiding and arrested them.

They are currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Swords Garda Station and Coolock Garda Station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Investigations are ongoing. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie