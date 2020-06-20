Two men arrested following late evening armed robbery at service station in Dublin

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested following a robbery at a service station in Dublin last night.

The men, aged in their early 30s and early 40s, were arrested during follow up searches following the incident.

At around 9pm last night, one man armed with a knife entered the premises in Portmarnock, Co Dublin and threatened staff before leaving with a sum of cash.

The man then met with another man and fled the scene.

Gardaí, assisted by a number of units including the Garda Dog Unit and the Air Support Unit, conducted follow up searches and located the men hiding and arrested them.

They are currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Swords Garda Station and Coolock Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.