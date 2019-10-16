This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 16 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two men arrested over burglaries and thefts in Limerick Garda Division

Both men are currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 16 Oct 2019, 8:16 PM
31 minutes ago 1,961 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4854655
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested in relation to a number of burglaries and thefts that occured in the Limerick Garda Division since the beginning of the year. 

Searches were carried out today in Limerick city by detective gardaí from Henry Street and Roxboro Road, with assistance from the divisional crime task force. 

Gardaí have now arrested two men in their 20s in relation to the burglaries. 

Both men are currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Henry Street and Roxboro Road Garda Stations. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie