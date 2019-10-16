Two men arrested over burglaries and thefts in Limerick Garda Division

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested in relation to a number of burglaries and thefts that occured in the Limerick Garda Division since the beginning of the year.

Searches were carried out today in Limerick city by detective gardaí from Henry Street and Roxboro Road, with assistance from the divisional crime task force.

Gardaí have now arrested two men in their 20s in relation to the burglaries.

Both men are currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Henry Street and Roxboro Road Garda Stations.