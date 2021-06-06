Three arrested as gardaí seize €120k of cocaine and €225k of cannabis in separate raids

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED three men and seized quantities of cannabis and cocaine in separate raids in Lough and Laois.

Gardaí conducted raids on a number of houses in Drogheda yesterday and seized cannabis worth an estimated €225,000.

Approximately €180,000 of cannabis herb, €45,000 of cannabis plant and €7,000 cash were recovered across the two separate locations.

The drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis. Two men, aged in 30s, have been arrested and were detained at Drogheda Garda Station.

In a separate operation in Portlaoise, gardaí stopped a vehicle in the Cappakeel area yesterday afternoon.

Upon a search of the vehicle, cocaine with an estimated value of €120,000 was discovered.



A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested in connection with the seizure and he was taken to Portlaoise Garda Station.

- With reporting by Michelle Hennessy.