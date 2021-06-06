Three arrested as gardaí seize €120k of cocaine and €225k of cannabis in separate raids

Updated Sun 12:00 PM
GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED three men and seized quantities of cannabis and cocaine in separate raids in Lough and Laois.
Gardaí conducted raids on a number of houses in Drogheda yesterday and seized cannabis worth an estimated €225,000.
Approximately €180,000 of cannabis herb, €45,000 of cannabis plant and €7,000 cash were recovered across the two separate locations.
A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested in connection with the seizure and he was taken to Portlaoise Garda Station.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (17)