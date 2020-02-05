Two men arrested and €400k seized after gardaí question men in parked cattle transporter and car

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested and an estimated €400,000 in cash has been seized after gardaí approached a cattle transporter and car in Co Wexford.

During the course of an ongoing intelligence-led investigation targeting serious and organised crime yesterday, gardaí approached and interacted with the occupants of a cattle transporter and car that were parked in a lay-by on the N25 near Rosslare.

The interaction led to the discovery and seizure of an estimated €400,000 in cash.

Two men – one Irish national aged 50 and one Polish national aged 35 – were arrested over suspicion of their involvement in an offence of money laundering, contrary to the provisions of Section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

The two men are currently being detained at Wexford Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice aCT 1984.

Investigating officers have subsequently undertaken related searches in Swords, Co Dublin and Trim, Co Meath.

“Removing the proceeds of crime from those involved in serious and organised crime is a particular priority of the Garda Síochána in its attempt to dismantle organised crime groups that operate at a national level,” Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll of Special Crime Operations said.

“This significant seizure of cash by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau follows closely after another seizure of a substantial quantity of cash last week, bringing the total amount of cash seized by that bureau, so far in 2020, to about €1 billion,” he said.