Two arrested after fight breaks out on tarmac following Mallorca-Dublin flight

TWO MEN WERE arrested after a fight broke out between two passengers on the tarmac of Dublin Airport.

The incident occured after the two men had disembarked an Aer Lingus flight from the Spanish island of Mallorca to Dublin at around 2.50am yesterday morning.

The fight broke out at the apron area at the bottom of the steps to the plane.

Airport Police were called to the scene and the two passengers, both aged in their 30s, were arrested and detained.

They were then handed over to An Garda Síochána.

Gardaí said the two men were detained and released shortly after the incident, pending further investigation.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, a spokesperson for Aer Lingus said that the flight from Palma to Dublin “landed safely at Dublin Airport”.

The statement added:

“An incident following disembarkation involving two guests who were travelling on the flight has been reported to An Garda Síochána who are handling the matter accordingly.”

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.