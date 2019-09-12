This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 12 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two arrested after fight breaks out on tarmac following Mallorca-Dublin flight

The incident occured after the two men had disembarked a flight from Palma to Dublin.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 12 Sep 2019, 9:59 AM
31 minutes ago 9,330 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4805729
File photo
Image: Graham Hughes via RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: Graham Hughes via RollingNews.ie

TWO MEN WERE arrested after a fight broke out between two passengers on the tarmac of Dublin Airport. 

The incident occured after the two men had disembarked an Aer Lingus flight from the Spanish island of Mallorca to Dublin at around 2.50am yesterday morning. 

The fight broke out at the apron area at the bottom of the steps to the plane. 

Airport Police were called to the scene and the two passengers, both aged in their 30s, were arrested and detained. 

They were then handed over to An Garda Síochána. 

Gardaí said the two men were detained and released shortly after the incident, pending further investigation. 

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, a spokesperson for Aer Lingus said that the flight from Palma to Dublin “landed safely at Dublin Airport”.

The statement added: 

“An incident following disembarkation involving two guests who were travelling on the flight has been reported to An Garda Síochána who are handling the matter accordingly.” 

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie