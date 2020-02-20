This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 20 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two men arrested in connection with Keane Mulready-Woods murder

The 17-year-old was killed and his body dismembered last month.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 20 Feb 2020, 9:31 AM
12 minutes ago 1,654 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5014496
Keane Mulready-Woods
Image: An Garda Síochána
Keane Mulready-Woods
Keane Mulready-Woods
Image: An Garda Síochána

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods. 

The 17-year-old was killed and his body dismembered last month.

Some of his remains were found in a hold-all bag and others in a burning car two days later.

His murder is believed to be connected to an ongoing criminal feud in Drogheda, Co Louth.

Both men were arrested this morning and are being detained at Drogheda and Balbriggan Garda Stations under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie