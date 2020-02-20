Two men arrested in connection with Keane Mulready-Woods murder

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods.

The 17-year-old was killed and his body dismembered last month.

Some of his remains were found in a hold-all bag and others in a burning car two days later.

His murder is believed to be connected to an ongoing criminal feud in Drogheda, Co Louth.

Both men were arrested this morning and are being detained at Drogheda and Balbriggan Garda Stations under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.