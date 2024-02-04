Gardaí investigating Kieran Quilligan death arrest two men on suspicion of murder

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED two men on suspicion of murder in the investigation into the death of Kieran Quilligan in Cork.

The 47-year-old went missing in September last year.

Remains were discovered in Rostellan in east Cork at the end of January and were confirmed to be a match through examining DNA and dental records.

Gardaí launched a murder investigation into his death and have today arrested two men, one in his 20s and the other in his 30s.

Both men are in custody and detained at a garda station in Cork city under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has any information on the murder of Kieran Quilligan to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 021 494 3330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any other garda station.