Two men arrested and suspected munitions recovered in probe into New IRA

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested and suspected munitions have been recovered during a search operation in Derry as part of an ongoing investigation into the New IRA.

The suspected firearm, silencer and a quantity of suspected ammunition were recovered during proactive searches in Ballymagroarty yesterday.

Also recovered by detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) were component parts of pipe bombs and other Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

These are now subject to forensic examination.

Two men, aged 36 and 59, were arrested yesterday under the Terrorism Act 2000 as part of the TIU operation. They remain in custody this evening.

“The seizure of these suspected munitions is hugely significant. We believe these would have been used in a violent attack on police with the aim of killing or, at the very least, causing serious injury,” PSNI Detective Inspector O’Flaherty said.

“The fact that these items were found in a residential area also underlines the recklessness of those involved. It also shows the utter contempt they have for their own communities,” he said.

PSNI Another item seized during the TIU operation PSNI

Detective O’Flaherty said that “no community deserves to live under this threat”.

“We are carrying out further searches in the area this evening and we understand and appreciate the disruption this will cause, but I want to reassure you of this – our presence in the area and activity we carry out is about keeping people safe. That is our priority,” he said.

He added:

“Violent dissident republicans are immersed in a campaign to kill police. They are constantly trying to undermine the work of police to build safer communities.

“Every day police officers come into work, they go out into communities like Ballymagroarty and they work to build relationships and tackle the issues that matter to local people.

“Support and information from the local community is vital to fighting the scourge of terrorism. Anything you know, or anything you have seen – share that information with us and help us put these criminals out of business.”

People can contact the PSNI on 101, 999 in an emergency, or information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.