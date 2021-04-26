#Open journalism No news is bad news

Two men arrested over bomb attempt at PSNI officer's home

Detectives from the PSNI’s terrorism investigations unit made the arrests today.

By Press Association Monday 26 Apr 2021, 3:17 PM
File photo
Image: PA
Image: PA

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a female police officer last week. 

The PSNI said a 47-year-old man, who was arrested in the Dungiven area of Co Derry, and another man aged 48, who was arrested in the Feeny area, were taken to Musgrave serious crime suite.

Detectives from the PSNI’s terrorism investigations unit made the arrests today. 

Dissident republicans opposed to the peace process are suspected of involvement after a bomb was placed beside the part-time officer’s car at her home in Dungiven last week.

The device, described as being designed to create a fireball, was left beside where the officer’s three-year-old daughter sits in the car.

Detective Superintendent Richard Campbell, head of the terrorism investigation unit, said: “Terrorism investigation unit detectives today arrested two men under the Terrorism Act in connection with the viable device which was discovered beside the young mother’s car in Ballyquin Road, Dungiven on Monday April 19.”

