Two men arrested over murder of man shot dead in Co Down on Monday

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested by police in Northern Ireland after a man was shot dead in Waringstown, Co Down on Monday night.

Police investigating the murder of 54-year-old Malcolm McKeown have arrested two men – aged 24 and 25 – on suspicion of murder.

Mr McKeown’s body was discovered in a car in the Main Street area of the village just before 9pm.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery has appealed for anyone with information in relation to the investigation.

He said: “Were you in Dewart’s Garage or in Waringstown Main Street at that time and did you see anything?

“I am keen to trace the driver and passengers of a dark blue or black VW Passat, registration RK62 PLX, which was seen at 6.20pm in Cambrai Heights before the shooting”.

Commenting on the death, SDLP Upper Bann MLA Dolores Kelly said earlier this week that the local community was in shock.

“The local community is in shock…after the violent murder of a man in a shooting in Waringstown. This is a quiet, settled village and people are appalled that violence has been brought onto their streets,” she said.