Two men arrested as gardaí find loaded handgun during search of car in Westmeath

A fully loaded Makarov handgun was found during the operation, file photo.

A fully loaded Makarov handgun was found during the operation, file photo.

DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING ORGANISED crime in the Blanchardstown area of Dublin have arrested two men after finding a loaded handgun during a search of a car at Rathowen, Co Westmeath.

The fully loaded semi-automatic Makarov handgun was found during the operation, which was carried out with the assistance Emergency Response Unit.

The two arrested men are from Dublin and they are detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act at Blanchardstown and Finglas Garda Stations.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing following the operation.