#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Saturday 5 December 2020
Advertisement

Two men arrested in dangerous driving incident in Limerick

Two men have been arrested and two vehicles were seized after a sulky race this morning.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 5 Dec 2020, 7:30 PM
58 minutes ago 5,549 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5290073
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested after an incident of alleged dangerous driving in Co Limerick this morning.

Gardaí have seized two vehicles in connection with the incident, which involved a group of vehicles involved in what the guards believed to be a sulky race around 8am on the N24 Tipperary Road.

Two of the vehicles drove off at speed when they were approached by gardaí.

Gardaí followed them through the town of Caherconlish, where they were located shortly afterward.

The two men, both in their 30s, were arrested and brought to Roxboro Road Garda Station where they have been detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Garda Superintendent Dermot O’Connor said that “gardaí in Limerick city have been particularly vigilant in relation to horses not being kept under proper control or where they are being neglected or mistreated”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Sulky racing on a public road is illegal and is dangerous to all road users and can put the horses under tremendous strain,” O’Connor said.

“Gardaí will investigate all incidents of endangerment, illegal sulky racing and where animals are being mistreated.”

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie