Two men arrested in dangerous driving incident in Limerick

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested after an incident of alleged dangerous driving in Co Limerick this morning.

Gardaí have seized two vehicles in connection with the incident, which involved a group of vehicles involved in what the guards believed to be a sulky race around 8am on the N24 Tipperary Road.

Two of the vehicles drove off at speed when they were approached by gardaí.

Gardaí followed them through the town of Caherconlish, where they were located shortly afterward.

The two men, both in their 30s, were arrested and brought to Roxboro Road Garda Station where they have been detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Garda Superintendent Dermot O’Connor said that “gardaí in Limerick city have been particularly vigilant in relation to horses not being kept under proper control or where they are being neglected or mistreated”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“Sulky racing on a public road is illegal and is dangerous to all road users and can put the horses under tremendous strain,” O’Connor said.

“Gardaí will investigate all incidents of endangerment, illegal sulky racing and where animals are being mistreated.”