Two men charged after €2 million worth of cannabis seized in Louth

TWO MEN HAVE been charged after Gardaí seized cannabis worth €2 million in Co Louth.

The search, which took place on Friday at a premises in Drogheda, saw approximately 100 kilograms of herbal cannabis seized with an estimated street value of €2 million.

The men, aged 49 and 65, were arrested at the scene and have since been charged.

They are due to appear before a special sitting of Drogheda District Court at 11.00am this morning.

Gardaí said the investigation was carried out targeting people who were suspected to be involved with an organised crime group operating in Co Louth.

The search was carried out as a joint operation between the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), the Drogheda Divisional Drugs Unit and personnel with the Revenue Customs Service.

Comments are closed as persons have been charged.