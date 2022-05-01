#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Sunday 1 May 2022
Advertisement

Two men charged after €2 million worth of cannabis seized in Louth

They are due to appear before Drogheda District Court at 11.00am.

By Jane Moore Sunday 1 May 2022, 10:39 AM
1 hour ago 2,344 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5752733
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

TWO MEN HAVE been charged after Gardaí seized cannabis worth €2 million in Co Louth.

The search, which took place on Friday at a premises in Drogheda, saw approximately 100 kilograms of herbal cannabis seized with an estimated street value of €2 million.

The men, aged 49 and 65, were arrested at the scene and have since been charged. 

They are due to appear before a special sitting of Drogheda District Court at 11.00am this morning.

Gardaí said the investigation was carried out targeting people who were suspected to be involved with an organised crime group operating in Co Louth.

The search was carried out as a joint operation between the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), the Drogheda Divisional Drugs Unit and personnel with the Revenue Customs Service.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Comments are closed as persons have been charged.

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie