Two men due in court over armed robberies of two fast food outlets in Co Kildare

TWO MEN ARE due before court this morning following the armed robberies of two fast food outlets in Co Kildare on Monday.

At approximately 8.30pm on Monday, gardaí received report of an incident where two men entered an fast food outlet on Eyre Street, Newbridge and threatened staff members with a knife while demoing cash.

A short time later, gardaí were alerted to a robbery taking place at a fast food outlet on Charlotte Street, Newbridge.

Upon arrival, gardaí arrested two men, one aged in his 40s and the other in his 20s.

Both men were detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in Co Kildare.

The two men have now been charged.

They are expected to appear before a special sitting of Naas District Court at 12pm today.

