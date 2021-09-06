Two men charged with attacking and injuring man at Dublin pub over weekend

TWO MEN HAVE been charged with attacking and injuring a man who was beaten unconscious during an incident at the Black Forge pub in Dublin at the weekend.

John Griffiths, 37, of Rafter’s Road, Drimnagh, Dublin 12 and Andrew Murray, 39, of Downpatrick Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12, were arrested on Saturday night.

They were charged with assault causing harm to a man at the Black Forge Inn.

They were held in garda custody pending a hearing before Judge Michael Walsh at Dublin District Court today.

They faced objections to bail.

Garda David Costigan cited the seriousness of the offence. He said the alleged injured party was attacked by two males.

He was knocked to the ground and kicked immediately, and knocked unconscious.

It was alleged Murray kicked and punched the man in the head. He suffered cuts and bruises to face, had to be hospitalised and was awaiting results of a brain scan.

CCTV from premises was obtained.

The garda had concerns Murray would not appear for trial because he travels to countries around the world particularly Dubai which does not have an extradition agreement with Ireland.

The garda said the man had resources to flee and had expensive designer clothes.

In cross examination, he agreed the alleged victim, who was on a work night out, and Murray were strangers.

Garda Claire Young raised objections to John Griffiths getting bail. It was alleged footage showed him kick and strike the man. He had given an address as California, and was resident in the US for more than 10 years.

Garda Young said the man had access to finance. He was wearing expensive designer clothes on arrest, and had a watch valued approximately €20,000, she said.

She agreed when questioned by counsel that Griffiths’ fiancée lives in Dublin.

The pair, represented by Keith Spencer BL (instructed by solicitor Niall O’Connor), pleaded to be released pending trial.

They would abide by bail conditions, the court heard.

Judge Walsh set bail in Murray’s own bond of €1000, of which €500 had to be lodged.

Once the money has been paid and bail taken up, he must sign on daily at Sundrive Road garda station, surrender his passport and remain contactable by mobile phone.

Griffiths, who needed to be able to travel, had bail set at €2,000, of which half must be paid over. He must give gardai seven days’ notice of an intention to travel outside the State.

They were remanded in custody with consent to bail on these terms and will appear again at Cloverhill District Court on Friday.

Legal aid applications were deferred for statements of their means to be prepared.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.