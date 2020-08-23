This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 23 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two men due in court over burglaries and theft of cars in Limerick City

Investigations are ongoing.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 23 Aug 2020, 3:26 PM
1 hour ago 3,900 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5183612
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

TWO MEN ARE due to appear in court tomorrow in relation to burglaries and thefts in Limerick City. 

Gardaí were alerted to a burglary that occurred at a house in Mulgrave Street, Limerick at around 4am on Friday when two men entered the property and stole car keys. 

They left the scene in the stolen car and later crashed the vehicle at Monaleen where they they broke into another business premises. 

Gardaí arrested one man, aged in his late 20s, on the premises and he was taken to Henry Street Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. 

The second man left the scene in the crashed car. 

Later that morning, gardaí received reports of a car driving erratically in Castletroy, Limerick at around 7.20am. 

The offending car, which was stolen from a third location, was found crashed in a field and gardaí arrested one man at the scene. 

This man, aged 21, was taken to Henry Street Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Both men have since been charged in relation to the burglaries and thefts. 

They are due to appear before Galway District Court tomorrow at 10.30am in relation to these incidents. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

Comments are closed as people have been charged. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie