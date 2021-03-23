Two men due in court over death of man at house in Dublin in May 2020

TWO MEN ARE due to appear in court charged in relation to an investigation into the death of a man at a house in Dublin in May 2020.

The Dublin Fire Brigade and gardaí attended the scene after reports of a fire at the house at around 11.20am on 18 May 2020.

A man, believed to be in his 40s, was found dead at the scene.

Two men have now been arrested in relation to the investigation into the death.

Both men have been charged and are due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court at 10.30am this morning.

