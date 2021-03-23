#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 23 March 2021
Two men due in court over death of man at house in Dublin in May 2020

They are due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court at 10.30am.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 23 Mar 2021, 7:52 AM
https://jrnl.ie/5388812
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

TWO MEN ARE due to appear in court charged in relation to an investigation into the death of a man at a house in Dublin in May 2020. 

The Dublin Fire Brigade and gardaí attended the scene after reports of a fire at the house at around 11.20am on 18 May 2020. 

A man, believed to be in his 40s, was found dead at the scene. 

Two men have now been arrested in relation to the investigation into the death. 

Both men have been charged and are due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court at 10.30am this morning. 

Comments are closed as people have been charged. 

Hayley Halpin
