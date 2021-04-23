Two men charged after €215,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine seized in Gorey

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED and charged two men after €215,000 worth of drugs were seized during a search operation carried out this week.

As part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Gorey area, a number of properties were searched by Gardaí.

During the course of one search, Gardaí seized around 5kg of suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of €100,000.

A quantity of suspected cocaine was also seized with an estimated street value of €40,000.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Gorey Garda Station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

In a second search, Gardaí seized cocaine, cannabis, and cannabis plants with an estimated street value of €75,000.

A man and a woman, both aged in their 20s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Enniscorthy Garda Station where they were both detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

All of the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Both men have since been charged and appeared before a special sitting of Wexford District Court tonight.

The woman has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, Gardaí said.

Comments are closed as the case is before the courts.