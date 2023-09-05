Advertisement

Tuesday 5 September 2023 Dublin: 15°C
PSNI Conor Browne.
# Castlederg
Two men charged with murder of Conor Browne in Co Tyrone
The 28-year-old died after he was stabbed in the Main Street area of Castlederg on Saturday.
11 minutes ago

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland investigating the murder of Conor Browne in Co Tyrone have charged two men.

Conor, aged 28 and from the Strabane area, died from injuries he sustained after he was stabbed in the Main Street area of Castlederg on Saturday.

The men, aged 27 and 28, have both been charged with murder.

The 28-year-old is further charged with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indicatable offence.

Both men are expected to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Two other men, aged 28 and 31, were arrested and subsequently released following questioning and a file will be submitted to the Public Prosecution Service.

Comments are closed as persons have been charged.

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
