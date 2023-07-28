Advertisement

Friday 28 July 2023
Two men arrested and charged at scene of protest in south Dublin
The protest took place in Ballybrack yesterday evening.
1 hour ago

TWO MEN HAVE been charged after being arrested at the scene of a protest in Co Dublin. 

The protest took place in Ballybrack in south Co Dublin yesterday evening. 

Two men, aged in their 40s and 20s, were arrested under the Public Order Act and taken to a garda station in Dublin.

Both men have since been charged and will appear in court at a later date.

Garda investigations are ongoing.

A protest was being held against the housing of international protection applicants and refugees in the area.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged. 

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
