Two men charged over thefts at retail premises in five counties

TWO MEN HAVE been charged in relation to a number of thefts at retail premises in several counties over recent months.

The two men aged in their 20s and 30s were arrested on Monday. They are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

The thefts were undertaken by an organised crime gang in Dublin, Wicklow, Galway, Meath and Kilkenny in July and August this year.

The men were arrested during the course of a garda search at a property in Kildare.

A number of items believed to be stolen were recovered from the property.

A third man in his 30s was arrested in relation to the incident on 27 July He was charged and appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice last month.

