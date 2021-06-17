#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 17 June 2021
Advertisement

Two more men charged over shooting of black equal rights activist at London party

The mother-of-two remains in a critical condition in hospital after being shot in the head on 23 May.

By Press Association Thursday 17 Jun 2021, 10:41 PM
44 minutes ago 3,237 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5470229
Sasha Johnson
Image: PA
Sasha Johnson
Sasha Johnson
Image: PA

TWO MORE MEN have been charged over the shooting of black equal rights activist Sasha Johnson in England.

The mother-of-two remains in a critical condition in hospital after being shot in the head at a party in a back garden in Peckham, south London, on Sunday 23 May.

Today, the Metropolitan Police charged Prince Dixon, 25, of Gravesend, Kent, and Troy Reid, 19, of Southwark, south London, with conspiracy to murder.

The pair, who were both arrested yesterday, have been remanded in custody to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

It brings the total number of people charged over the shooting to four after Devonte Brown, 18, of Southwark, south London, and Cameron Deriggs, also 18, of Lewisham, south-east London, were previously charged with conspiracy to murder.

Brown is due to appear at the Old Bailey on 7 July while Deriggs is due to appear at the same court on 25 June.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard, who is leading the investigation, said: “The investigation has made significant progress over the last three weeks as evidenced by these latest charges. I’d like to thank the Crown Prosecution Service for their fantastic support in helping us to get to this stage.

“The investigation team have worked tirelessly but we are still struggling with a distinct lack of witnesses.

“I know that there were at least 30 people there on the night Sasha was shot. Someone must have seen or know something that could help us get justice for Sasha and her family.

“Sasha dedicated her life to a cause she cared passionately about and it is disappointing that people do not feel motivated to help.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Please come forward. If you know something but are concerned about contacting the police, there are ways that the information can be passed to us confidentially.”

Johnson, a member of the Taking The Initiative Party, was in the back garden of a house in Consort Road, Peckham, when she was shot.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting reference 1172/23MAY, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie