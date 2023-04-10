Advertisement

Monday 10 April 2023
# Cork
Two men charged over high-value vehicle thefts
Gardaí arrested the two men on Wednesday after an attempted theft.
TWO MEN HAVE been charged as part of an investigation into the theft of multiple high-value vehicles across the country.

Gardí arrested two men in Conna, Co Cork on Wednesday following the attempted theft of a high-value vehicle in the area.

The men were detained at garda stations in Cork under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

One of the men, who in his 20s, was charged and has appeared in court. He was remanded in custody to appear at Fermoy District Court on Friday, 14 April.

The other man, who is in his 40s, was also charged and is due to appear before a special sitting of Mallow District Court at 5pm today.

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
