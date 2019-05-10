This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two men charged with bomb offences after being arrested in connection with murder of Lyra McKee

Both men are due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court tomorrow.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 10 May 2019, 9:35 PM
Londonderry Courthouse
Image: GoogleMaps
Londonderry Courthouse
Londonderry Courthouse
Image: GoogleMaps

TWO MEN HAVE been charged with riot and petrol bomb offences after being arrested yesterday in connection with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee. 

McKee was murdered early on Good Friday morning in the Creggan are of Derry following a night of fierce riots. She was part of a crowd of onlookers that was shot into by people taking part in the violence. 

The PSNI said today that it has charged two of the four people it arrested yesterday under terrorism legislation. 

In addition to the riot and petrol bomb offences, the two men have been charged with arson and hijacking. The 38-year-old man has been charged with arson of a hijacked vehicle while the 52-year-old man had been charged with arson and hijacking of a tipper truck.

Both men are due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court tomorrow.

The two men were amongst four men arrested in the city yesterday morning in connection with the violence in Creggan. 

Two other males – aged 15 and 18 - who were also arrested have both been released without charge.

Comments are closed for legal reasons 

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

