Two men appear in court over allegations of theft at accountancy firm

TWO MEN HAVE been charged following allegations of theft at an accountancy firm between 2019 and 2020.

The men, both aged in their 30s, were arrested and charged this morning by gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

The charges were made as part of an ongoing investigation following a complaint made by the accountancy firm relating to false claims for expenses by an employee, in excess of €1 million.

Both men appeared before Criminal Courts of Justice this morning at 10.30am.

One man was remanded in custody and the second man was released on bail.

Investigations are ongoing.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.