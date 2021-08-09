#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 9 August 2021
Two men appear in court over allegations of theft at accountancy firm

One man was remanded in custody and the second man was released on bail.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 9 Aug 2021, 6:44 PM
File photo - Criminal Courts of Justice
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

TWO MEN HAVE been charged following allegations of theft at an accountancy firm between 2019 and 2020. 

The men, both aged in their 30s, were arrested and charged this morning by gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau. 

The charges were made as part of an ongoing investigation following a complaint made by the accountancy firm relating to false claims for expenses by an employee, in excess of €1 million.

Both men appeared before Criminal Courts of Justice this morning at 10.30am.

Investigations are ongoing.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

