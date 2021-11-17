#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 17 November 2021
Two men due in court charged over early morning armed robbery in midlands

Three men entered the store in Ferbane, Co Offaly armed with a number of weapons.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 17 Nov 2021, 9:02 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

TWO MEN ARE due to appear in court this morning charged over an armed robbery at a shop in Co Offaly. 

The incident happened at around 6.40am on Monday, 15 November when three men entered a convenience store in Ferbane armed with a number of weapons. 

They forced two female staff members to hand over a quantity of cigarettes, alcohol and cash. 

The men left the scene in a dark coloured vehicle. 

Neither staff member required medical attention after the incident. 

Three men, aged 19, 20 and 26, were arrested in Galway on the afternoon of 15 November. They were detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 in garda stations across the midlands. 

Gardaí investigating the armed robbery have now charged two of the detained men, aged 19 and 26, in relation to the incident.

They are due to appear before Athlone District Court today at 10.30am. 

The third man, aged 20, remains in Garda custody detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

