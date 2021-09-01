Two men due in court after €384k worth of cannabis plants seized in large scale operation

TWO MEN ARE due in court over the seizure of €384,000 worth of cannabis plants on Monday.

The large scale operation was led by the Louth Divisional Drug Unit targeting the cultivation and manufacture of cannabis for the purpose of onward sale, supply and distribution in Drogheda and the surrounding areas.

A number of searches were conducted under warrant at suspected cannabis growhouses on Monday morning.

One search, conducted at a residence in Drogheda, Co Louth, resulted in the seizure of approximately 80 fully mature cannabis plants with an estimated street value of €64,000.

A second search, at a residence in Edenderry, Co Offaly, resulted in the seizure of approximately 400 fully mature cannabis plants with an estimated street value of €320,000.

All drugs will now be sent for analysis.

Three men, aged in their 20s, 30s and 40s, were arrested during the search operation.

The men aged in their 30s and 40s have now been charged. They are due to appear before Dundalk District Court this afternoon.

The third man, aged in his 20s, has been released without charge. A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Comments are closed as persons have been charged.