Two men in critical condition following crash in Co Limerick

TWO MEN IN their early twenties are in critical condition in hospital following a two-car collision in Co Limerick last night.

The serious crash took place on the N21 at Kilconlea, Abbeyfeale, near the Limerick-Kerry border, at 11:30pm.

The two men were rushed to University Hospital Kerry where their condition has been described as critical. One of the men was subsequently moved to Cork University Hospital.

A female in her 20s was taken to University Hospital Kerry where her condition is being described as stable. A fourth person, a male teenager, was taken to University Hospital Limerick, his condition is also understood to be stable.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigations and local diversions are in place.

“Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward,” a garda spokesperson said.

They are also appealing to anyone with video footage (including dash cam) from the location to make it available to them.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda station on 069 206 50, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.