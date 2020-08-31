Two men detained after ‘security threat’ on Ryanair flight to UK

TWO MEN HAVE been detained by counter-terror police after a Ryanair flight to the UK was intercepted by RAF fighter jets because of a “security threat”.

A 34-year-old man from Kuwait and a 48-year-old man from Italy were held by counter-terrorism officers from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit soon after 7pm yesterday.

The two men had arrived on a flight from Vienna and were detained under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act, police said.

The RAF confirmed that Typhoon fighters from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire were launched “to intercept a civilian aircraft. The aircraft was escorted safely to Stansted”.

A Ryanair spokesman said the crew of the flight from Vienna to the Essex airport had been alerted to a “potential security threat on board”.

He added: “In line with procedures, the captain informed UK authorities and continued to London Stansted, where the aircraft landed normally and taxied to a remote stand where passengers disembarked safely.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“Passengers in London Stansted waiting to depart to Vienna were transferred to a spare aircraft to minimise the delay to their flight.”

Police said inquiries are ongoing.